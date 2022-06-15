SOFTSWISS to attend iGB Live! 2022

The leading gaming software developer will bring its entire product portfolio to the Dutch show.

Press release.- The leading gambling software developer SOFTSWISS will showcase the entire portfolio of innovative solutions at the upcoming iGB Live! Expo is one of the most significant iGaming events in Europe. The show, taking place in Amsterdam on July 5-8, will bring together more than 4,000 industry experts and stakeholders to exchange experience and empower the business community by building new partnerships.

This year iGB Live! will be the first European conference for SOFTSWISS to present its products and services offline with a custom-built stand. The stand P30 will become a place of convergence for visitors who are about to launch a new online casino and sports betting brand from scratch or boost their existing projects with industry-acclaimed iGaming tools such as the Game Aggregator, the newly launched Jackpot Aggregator, and the affiliate marketing platform Affilka. Being a leading iGaming software provider for crypto gambling, the Crypto Casino Solution will also be in the spotlight during the event.

Exhibition visitors will have a chance to get acquainted with products and services provided by SOFTSWISS and discuss cooperation opportunities with company representatives.

“Last year’s iGB Live was tremendously productive for us, and we expect to multiply this result. As industry experts, we constantly improve in every possible direction. We have prepared a set of promising offers to delight our guests and can’t wait to meet our current and future partners to present what we have been working on during the year,” noted Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS.

This will not be the only event for SOFTSWISS. As a part of its LatAm expansion, the company will also participate in the Brazilian iGaming Summit at the end of June.