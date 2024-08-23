SOFTSWISS throws Hollywood party to celebrate 15th Anniversary

The 15th-anniversary event will take place during the SBС Summit Lisbon, 24–26 September 2024.

The company is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary in grand style with an exclusive Hollywood-themed party.

Press release.- As SOFTSWISS marks 15 years of success in igaming, the company is gearing up to host a spectacular evening of Hollywood luxury and glamour. It will serve as the culmination of a year-long series of anniversary celebrations.

The event will take place on 24 September in Lisbon, a fresh location for the industry and a new home for the SBC Summit. This is a convenient spot for key igaming players both in Europe and Latin America – the regions of SOFTSWISS’ current business focus and active expansion.

The 15th-anniversary party aims to recognize SOFTSWISS’ partners who have been instrumental in its success. Over 450 guests will attend, including employees, clients, and industry leaders.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, will officially open the party by speaking about the company’s key milestones. He will be joined by Rubens Barrichello, SOFTSWISS’ non-executive director in Latin America, who will share his insights into the company’s growth and future prospects.

Ivan Montik shares: “Celebrating SOFTSWISS’ 15th anniversary is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in igaming. The collaboration and passion of our partners fueled our success, enabling us to push boundaries and shape the future of the industry together.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has been part of this incredible journey of changing the industry for the better together with SOFTSWISS. To mark this special milestone, we’ve decided to throw a Hollywood-style party. It will be a unique opportunity to meet in person, celebrate our shared achievements, and recognize our partners as the event’s true stars.”

The party guests will be greeted like Hollywood celebrities with a red-carpet grand arrival, flashing cameras, and short interviews, setting the stage for a night filled with memorable moments. The evening will culminate with a headline performance by renowned Italian DJ Benny Benassi. His iconic track ‘Satisfaction’ echoes the ‘100 per cent satisfaction’ creative concept that recently earned SOFTSWISS widespread acclaim at iGB L!VE in Amsterdam.

The 15th-anniversary event will take place during the SBС Summit Lisbon, 24–26 September 2024. The SOFTSWISS team will work at stand B160, ready to discuss cooperation prospects.