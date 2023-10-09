SOFTSWISS supports Pink October

The company joins the global initiative dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS joins the global initiative ‘Pink October’ dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness. Throughout the month, the company will run a series of events for its employees worldwide.

Pink October is a global initiative aimed at bolstering knowledge about breast cancer, empowering individuals to address it proactively, and fostering a supportive environment within the cancer community.

Breast cancer affects people of all genders, which is why timely self-examinations are imperative for everyone’s health. Participation in such an endeavour aligns with and underscores the SOFTSWISS core values, echoing its enduring commitment to corporate responsibility and its employees.

SOFTSWISS will run an employee educational campaign under the slogan ‘Let’s think about Pink’. Along with other activities, there will be a Q&A stream with a breast care specialist. Additionally, SOFTSWISS will hold a Pink October Breakfast at its offices to bring additional attention to the issue. Also, during November, all employees will have the opportunity to undergo a complimentary preventive check-up with an ultrasound scan.

Valentina Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “Among the array of initiatives undertaken in recent years, our active involvement in Pink October stands out as one of the most significant and invaluable contributions to our company and its dedicated workforce. We see people, and we believe they are the heart of our success. That is why SOFTSWISS places a high priority on the well-being, happiness, and personal fulfilment of its employees. We believe that only truly inspired professionals, united by common values, can drive the igaming industry forward.”

In the previous month, SOFTSWISS representatives actively participated in the 30th edition of the ‘Cleaning up the World’ campaign in Poznań, Poland. Also, earlier this year, the company extended its support by donating USD25.000 in response to the tragic events in Turkey. In the preceding year, SOFTSWISS committed over EUR 1,7m to charitable endeavours.

SOFTSWISS is firmly committed to driving positive changes and expanding its impact, not only within the realm of igaming but also in a broader context.

