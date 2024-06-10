SOFTSWISS Sportsbook releases mobile app on Google Play and App Store

With the launch of the mobile app, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook continues to solidify its position in the iGaming industry.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS released its first mobile app powered by the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. The application expands Primobet’s offerings, a licensed operator in Serbia, and is available on Google Play and App Store in the country.

The surge of mobile devices claiming 90% of the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in Q1 2024, up from 86% the previous year, underscores the imperative for mobile applications. The newly launched mobile app is strategically positioned to meet this demand, offering an enhanced and accessible gambling experience for players.

For iGaming operators, the mobile app offers several key business advantages:

Enhanced player trust: In line with stringent industry standards, apps undergo rigorous verification by app stores before publication.

Diversified risk management: Offering multiple platforms, operators ensure stability in unforeseen circumstances. Splitting the audience across various platforms mitigates risks and ensures consistent engagement, regardless of external factors.

Improved user comfort: Advanced mechanics and features surpass browser limitations, enhancing the user experience.

Extended promotional abilities: Push notifications and promotions through digital channels enable direct communication with players.

Alexander Kamenetskiy, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, congratulated the product team on this achievement, stating: “A year after demonstrating the app, we launched our first project and, what is more important, secured releases on two of the most popular mobile application stores. I am incredibly proud of my team’s dedication and hard work in reaching this milestone. As a tech-innovative company, we look forward to introducing more features and tools to benefit our partners.”

The mobile application is in the final launch stage with another project in Nigeria, which has been published on App Store and has completed the verification process on Google Play.

With the launch of the mobile app, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook continues to solidify its position in the iGaming industry, providing partners with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their business operations. Additionally, SOFTSWISS has recently released the Sportsbook Budget Calculator, a tool designed to assist operators in managing their budgets effectively.