SOFTSWISS scales up and strengthens tech presence in Poland

SOFTSWISS opened a new office in Poznan, Poland.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, an international tech supplier for the iGaming industry, has recently expanded its tech development capabilities by opening a new office in Poznan, Poland. This move aligns with the company’s strategic objectives to strengthen its world market presence by attracting brilliant talent to contribute to innovation.

In 2023, the Polish team of SOFTSWISS specialists grew by 98 per cent compared to the previous year, now amounting to more than 450 people.

The new Poznan office and SOFTSWISS’ development centres in Poland, Georgia, and Malta reflect the company’s commitment to its growth strategy through infrastructure development and tapping into regional talent pools. As a result, the workforce now surpasses 1,700 employees worldwide.

SOFTSWISS demonstrates its capability to create environments conducive to productivity and innovation. The SiGMA Europe Awards in 2022 solidified this, honouring SOFTSWISS as the best in the ‘Workplace of the Year’ category.

Under the leadership of founder Ivan Montik, SOFTSWISS has leveraged Poland’s favourable business environment to attract skilled professionals. This strategic approach is part of the company’s broader objective to enhance its technological offerings and service delivery to global clients.

“The opening of a new spacious office in Poznan is an important event in our company’s history, indicating our progress in the right direction of expansion. The Polish legislation has had a favourable effect on the growth of large international IT companies. Here, our employees can feel comfortable in terms of working conditions and the standard of living. This enables us to focus on what we are truly professionals in and bring benefit not only to our clients but also to the local market,” said Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS.

The focus on infrastructure, talent acquisition, and operational efficiency is central to SOFTSWISS’ strategy for maintaining its relevance and competitiveness in the global tech market.