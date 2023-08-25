SOFTSWISS receives GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications

Gaming Laboratories International is a leading gaming equipment testing company.

Press release.- Bolstering its commitment to innovation and excellence, SOFTSWISS, a cutting-edge software provider for the igaming industry, obtains two certifications from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI). The SOFTSWISS Casino Platform clinches the GLI-19 certification for Interactive Gaming Systems, while the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook secures the GLI-33 certification for Event Wagering Systems.

Since its launch in 1989, Gaming Laboratories International, a leading gaming equipment testing company, has been setting vital technical standards for global gaming jurisdictions. GLI-19 and GLI-33 are paramount benchmarks for the technical regulation of igaming markets.

The requirements were developed by scrutinising and incorporating insights from guidelines, regulations, and policies provided by regulators and other industry stakeholders, such as the Nevada Gaming Commission and Gaming Control Board, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, the British Columbia Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, and others.

GLI-19 and GLI-33 impose rigorous standards that igaming companies must meet for security, fairness, and player protection. Their specifications cover all aspects of the gaming process, spanning game development to payout mechanisms. Attaining such prestigious certifications marks a huge advancement for SOFTSWISS in its journey to secure country licences, given that these standards cover a significant portion of most local software requirements.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “Achieving the highest standards of technical compliance set by GLI for both the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and Sportsbook is a strategic leap forward for us. This accomplishment not only paves the way for us to enter new regulated markets but also reaffirms the exceptional quality of our software. I would like to thank all the teams involved for reaching another significant milestone for SOFTSWISS.”

At the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 in September, SOFTSWISS will be showcasing the ecosystem of its innovative products at stand CG58. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with SOFTSWISS representatives and gain valuable insights into their igaming businesses.

