SOFTSWISS Prime Network Jackpot hits €537K in latest draw

Press release.- SOFTSWISS celebrates another significant win as a lucky player claimed the second Prime Network Jackpot on June 25, taking home a prize of EUR 537,471.69 – more than twice the amount awarded in the first Prime Network Jackpot draw.

The jackpot-winning spin occurred on Spinago.com within the Sunlight Princess Slot Game by 3 Oaks Gaming, a rapidly growing distributor of iGaming content.

The Prime Network Jackpot involves multiple casinos, pooling resources to create a shared prize fund. This collaborative approach ensures that winnings are paid out from the combined pool rather than from individual casinos.

SOFTSWISS’ internal research shows that jackpot wins boost player activity. In the first week after a win, the average Bet Count goes up by 60 per cent, and the average Bet Sum increases by up to 150 per cent. Within the first month, the average Bet Count rises by 40 per cent, and the average Bet Sum increases by 68 per cent.

“We always look forward to the Prime Network Jackpot draws. This recent jackpot dropped at night, and seeing the notification early in the morning was an exhilarating start to the day. We closely monitor the process, including the casino and the game involved,” said Anhelina Stasiuk, head of Business Line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

Then, she added: “The first Prime Network Jackpot started at 100,000 euro, and the prize amounted to over 244,000 euro. The second campaign started at 300,000 euro, and the prize more than doubled. We are launching the next campaign with a starting sum of 400,000 euro and are curious to see how significant the win will be this time.”

A representative from Spinago.com, said: “SOFTSWISS’ Prime Network Jackpot provides a truly immersive gaming experience and we are thrilled that it was our player who hit the jackpot and experienced such a joyous victory. We eagerly await the next Prime Network Jackpot campaign, which promises to be even grander.”

Karyna Prosianyk, Account Manager 3 Oaks Gaming, added: “This is an incredible opportunity to win a big prize while enjoying our slots. We are thrilled to be part of such an occasion. Congratulations to the winner!

Once again, we are convinced that good cooperation provides our players with great opportunities. We are confident that the Prime Network Jackpot will offer a pleasant experience to many players, especially in 3 Oaks slots.”

Since Q2 2024, all clients of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator can join the Prime Network Jackpot and enjoy its benefits. The iGaming community is invited to discuss the possibilities the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator offers with its team at iGB L!ve on 17–18 July.