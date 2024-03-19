SOFTSWISS partners with Tornado Games

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator announced a new partnership with promising newcomer Tornado Games.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a leading content hub for iGaming projects, announces a new partnership with Tornado Games. Recently, the flagship SOFTSWISS product celebrated a significant milestone of 20,000 games and continues to enrich its portfolio.

Tornado Games, an innovative game developer, creates engaging online slots that blend striking visuals and exciting gameplay with rich bonuses. Their range includes slots from classic fruit machines to exotic adventures. The top-performing games are Legions of Sparta, Texas Rangers, Book of Amun and others.

The studio stands out for its bespoke, player-centric approach. Tornado Gaming tailors its games to meet the specific needs of its clients and their audiences, offering a personalised gaming experience that goes beyond the standard.

This approach resonates with SOFTSWISS, which prioritises a client-centric strategy in its business. In support of this commitment, SOFTSWISS achieved a service satisfaction score of 8.6 out of 10 in 2023, according to a study by Kantar, a globally respected data analysis and consulting firm.

Gregory Penkov, Head of Sales at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments: “The strength of our Game Aggregator in the iGaming sector is rooted in the depth and diversity of our game offerings. Partnering with studios with a bespoke approach, such as Tornado Games, enhances our portfolio. The Tornado Games team possesses significant industry expertise, and we eagerly anticipate their new creative proposals.”

Thaluana Muscat, Head of Sales at Tornado Games, remarks: “Our philosophy, ‘For Players, by Players’, steers the creation of games to meet a wide range of player preferences. We are thrilled that our partnership with the Game Aggregator now empowers us to reach even the most discerning players and opens up avenues for new business opportunities.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator demonstrates its effectiveness and popularity with clients globally, handling over 11 billion euro in total bets monthly since December 2023, and it is still expanding. It remains open to new collaborations with both providers and clients.