SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator hits 20,000 casino games milestone

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has achieved a milestone by enlarging its portfolio to over 20,000 games. This accomplishment reinforces the Game Aggregator’s status as a premier destination for online casino content.

The platform’s portfolio features a dynamic array of games, ranging from innovative, bespoke creations by emerging studios designed to meet operators’ specific needs extending to renowned titles from industry powerhouses such as Amatic, Pragmatic Play and others.

Over the past few months, the Game Aggregator has expanded its partnerships to include new studios such as Orbital Gaming, InOut, Octoplay, OneTouch, Bombay Live, and Enjoy Gaming, among others. These providers offer a variety of game categories, from popular slots to classic table games and online roulette. Notably, the total number of games available through the Game Aggregator has grown by 20 per cent in the last few months, now boasting 20,000.

The popularity of the games offered by the Game Aggregator among players is evident from its monthly handling of over EUR 11bn in total bets since December 2023. The Game Aggregator provides games that support more than 150 fiat currencies and nearly 20 digital coins, allowing for a more inclusive and versatile gaming experience.

A 2023 Kantar Ukraine survey for SOFTSWISS confirms operator satisfaction, with the Game Aggregator receiving 8.3 out of 10 points. Notably, 51 per cent of partners have given SOFTSWISS a perfect 10 rating.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a central component of the SOFTSWISS comprehensive suite of solutions tailored for the iGaming business. The ecosystem includes a range of services from platform development to casino and sportsbook solutions, making SOFTSWISS a one-stop shop for online gaming operators.

“We are immensely proud to hit this new milestone. Reaching 20,000 games represents our continuous effort to provide our clients with the best and most diverse content. This achievement reflects our strong partnerships with leading game developers and our commitment to supporting our clients’ success,” comments Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

The Game Aggregator integrates seamlessly with existing platforms, offering a smooth and efficient integration process. Its advanced back-office tools and features, such as detailed analytics and flexible customisation options, empower operators to tailor their offerings to meet specific market demands and player preferences.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator team and other SOFTSWISS teams will be at SBC Rio on 5-7 March, stand D360, and Sigma Africa on 11-13 March, stand 25S, ready to share their latest advancements and discuss their products with the iGaming community.