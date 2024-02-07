SOFTSWISS named Crypto Company 2024

SOFTSWISS emerged as the Crypto Company of the Year for the second time in a row.

Press release.- Crypto Company of the Year was announced at the International Gaming Awards in London. SOFTSWISS, a leading technology company with 15+ years of experience in the industry, gets this title for the second year in a row.

Marking the beginning of ICE London, the awards ceremony has brought together top names in the igaming industry to honour their achievements. The International Gaming Awards not only unites experts and gaming enthusiasts worldwide but also serves as the pinnacle charity event of the year.

The Crypto Company of the Year category recognises companies that create innovative experiences for clients in the gambling sector with a focus on crypto. The winner is determined by evidence showcasing the company’s standout performance in the crypto space compared to competitors.

Reconfirming the previous year’s success, SOFTSWISS emerged as the Crypto Company of the Year for the second time in a row.

Securing the title of Crypto Company of the Year comes naturally to SOFTSWISS, the trailblazer in introducing crypto-friendly solutions for online gaming. Beginning with Bitcoin, SOFTSWISS has expanded its cryptocurrency offering to nearly 20 digital coins since 2013.

In its dedication to improving player experience, SOFTSWISS introduced the In-Game Currency Conversion feature. The innovation allowed players with crypto holdings to engage seamlessly in games originally tailored for fiat only. One year post-launch, 85 per cent of all bets in crypto casinos powered by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform were made via the feature.

As an expert in crypto-friendly solutions, the company shares its expertise through the quarterly State of Crypto reports and topical podcasts. This helps raise awareness among all stakeholders, offering essential insights for strategic decision-making.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, shares: “We are delighted to receive this award, and it signifies more than just recognition for our recent achievements. The title of Crypto Company of the Year holds deep meaning for those who led the way in integrating digital currencies into igaming, actively advocate for crypto solutions, and generously share expertise in this field.”