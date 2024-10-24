SOFTSWISS unveils Q3 2024 results for its Game Aggregator and Jackpot Aggregator

In Q3 2024, the Game Aggregator connected over 1,200 casino brands, up 43 per cent from last year.

The company’s products have demonstrated its growth during Q3.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has released the results of its flagship product, the Game Aggregator, one of the largest content hubs in the industry, and the expanding Jackpot Aggregator, a solution designed to enhance player engagement and retention, for Q3 2024.

According to the company, “the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has strengthened its position as a market leader with the largest game portfolio, boasting over 23,500 games. It continues to expand through new partnerships, now working with more than 280 game providers.”

In Q3 2024, the Game Aggregator connected over 1,200 casino brands, marking a 43 per cent increase compared to last year.

The company attributes this impressive client growth to the extensive game portfolio, the Game Aggregator’s consistent 99.999 per cent uptime and its commitment to enhancing its engagement tools in 2024. In Q3 2024, the number of clients actively using the Tournament Tool grew by 80 per cent compared to Q2 2024. Recently, the Game Aggregator introduced tournaments for slot games and crash and live games.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, noted: “Previously, our clients could seamlessly integrate the Jackpot Aggregator to create brand-specific jackpots. This quarter, they have expanded their use by participating in Prime Network Jackpot campaigns, continuing to engage players effectively.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator also continues to demonstrate its growth, driven by the active development of the Prime Network Jackpot. In Q3, 38 per cent of all jackpot bets were placed in the Prime Network Jackpot, a four p.p. increase from the previous quarter. This reflects a growing interest in network jackpots, where participating casinos contribute to a shared prize pool, resulting in much larger jackpot wins than brand-specific jackpots.

Angelina Stasiuk, head of business line at the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, added: “We continue to enhance the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator’s functionality and pursue certification in new markets. It’s encouraging to see the growing interest among our clients.”

Both SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator can be used independently or in synergy, significantly boosting casinos’ KPIs. All SOFTSWISS products will be showcased at the final major industry event, SiGMA Europe, at stand 2145.