SOFTSWISS celebrates 10th anniversary of award-winning Casino Platform with key achievements

SOFTSWISS Casino Platform celebrates its first decade announcing its client portfolio has experienced a year-over-year growth of 40 per cent.

Press release.- Presented in 2013, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform has seen over 400 successful projects launched to date. On the occasion of the flagship product’s 10th anniversary, the leading tech provider for iGaming takes stock of 2022 and shares key achievements and product updates of the award-winning platform.

Today, the Casino Platform powers 200 live brands from Europe, Latin America and Asia, with 73 per cent of all projects supporting crypto. In February 2023, SOFTSWISS reconfirmed its crypto-gambling pioneer status by winning the ‘Crypto Company of the Year’ title at the International Gaming Awards.

2022 GROWTH IN NUMBERS

2022 was a breakthrough year for the product, with:

57 new projects launched

4.5 million active players

According to the deep industry survey, 86% of the clients are highly satisfied with the Casino Platform. Operators chose SOFTSWISS for the technical and functional excellence of its solutions, noting their versatility, fault tolerance and management flexibility, as well as for the company’s deep market expertise and top-level service.

Yuriy Mogyr, chief commercial officer at RocketPlay Casino: “I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to SOFTSWISS for the fruitful cooperation we have. As a key client of yours, we’ve always been impressed with the quality of service you provide.

“The prompt updates to the platform allow RocketPlay Casino to hold the bar high in a rapidly changing market, which has been recognised with relevant industry awards. SOFTSWISS has proven to be a reliable partner who is always willing to listen to and understand our needs to offer the best solutions. Looking forward to continuing our partnership.”

PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

In 2022, to equip operators with detailed project and player data, the Casino Platform team launched the Event Streaming feature enabling real-time tracking of any kind of casino activity.

Bonus API and Team Tournaments are two more new features reinforcing operator experience and leveraging one of the hottest iGaming trends – gamification. Bonus API helps operators drive player acquisition and retention by crafting personalised and unique bonuses based on a wide selection of parameters and settings.

Team Tournaments expand player opportunities to compete and increase chances of winning through team effort, which helps operators engage more players, boost game activity, and, as a result, find positive movements in their profits. The In-Game Currency Conversion feature allows players to convert their crypto balances into the nine most used fiat currencies: USD, EUR, AUD, RUB, CAD, NZD, NOK, JPY, and BRL.

2023 has also brought some meaningful product updates. The team has integrated the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet that interacts with the Ethereum blockchain. Now players are able to deposit their MetaMask crypto balances while gambling. It means they don’t need to manually transfer funds from the MetaMask wallet to the casino wallet, which saves their time and streamlines access to games.

The SOFTSWISS expansion in the international arena is evidently reflected in the progressive growth of its headcount, with the Casino Platform team having redoubled over the last 12 months.

Darya Avtukhovich, Head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, comments: “The rapid expansion we have seen from our Casino Platform is a testament to the hard work that everyone has been doing since we went live 10 years ago.

“This year promises to be one of the biggest years in terms of growth as we continue to develop local markets, expand our crypto offering, personalise content and implement social features. We also plan to strengthen our retention tools and expand our footprint in Latin America.”

