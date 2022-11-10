SOFTSWISS bringing the heat to SiGMA Europe

SOFTSWISS announces its participation in SiGMA Europe (14–18 November).

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, an award-winning online gaming and sports betting software provider, which has been bringing the heat to Malta over the last few weeks with its bright and original branding activities, announces its participation in SiGMA Europe. This year’s major European iGaming event will take place in Valletta, on 14–18 November.

SOFTSWISS’ participation in the event will be the capstone of the hot and spicy promotional campaign the company is holding on the Mediterranean island. The heat waves of the ‘chilli’ brand presence the Maltese have been experiencing since the beginning of October continue to be equally, if not more, felt in November. In addition to the branded buses and bright flaming banners, SOFTSWISS has charmed the islanders with its exclusive chilli-flavoured ice cream and now invites them to try luck in the Chilli Bath Challenge.

With its ‘Bringing the heat’ campaign, SOFTSWISS is giving locals and their guests a deep dive into the brand’s philosophy and values ahead of the major iGaming event. Next week at the exhibition, stand S17, SOFTSWISS will present the winning combination of its most progressive solutions, innovative tools and cutting-edge technologies supported by extensive professional expertise. The unique offering of the iGaming software provider includes:

The Casino Platform, the Game Aggregator and the Sportsbook Platform – solutions to launch a project from scratch, recognised by the professional community.

The Jackpot Aggregator, Affilka by SOFTSWISS and Managed Services – comprehensive solutions which provide high-quality support and effective tools to retain players and increase their lifetime value.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, gives the highlights of the SOFTSWISS’ upcoming participation in the event: “SOFTSWISS is going to win over Malta with its hot and spicy offers! We will showcase our best solutions and products welcoming all guests to our stand. We will be proud to outline the benefits, and advantages of all our products and present new integrations and features. Company experts will always be there to share their insights.”

Visitors can book a meeting with the team on stand S17 to explore the opportunities SOFTSWISS has to offer.

