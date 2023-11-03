SOFTSWISS big win at European igaming Excellence Awards

SOFTSWISS earned recognition in the categories of Best Marketing Campaign and Best Customer Service.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a tech company providing a complete ecosystem of innovative products for the igaming business, celebrates its resounding success at the EiGE Awards, triumphing in two categories.

The European igaming Excellence Awards stand as the epitome of prestige and acknowledgement within the European online gambling dynamic landscape. In 2023, SOFTSWISS earned recognition in the categories of Best Marketing Campaign and Best Customer Service, honouring the company’s outstanding achievements.

The winning Maltese 360 Campaign unfolded in two stages, boosting brand awareness and recognition across the vibrant island of Malta. With a sizzling array of activities, it artfully captured the very essence of the SOFTSWISS brand philosophy — all set against the backdrop of red hot chilli peppers. The campaign’s striking visuals and fiery spirit reached an estimated total audience exceeding 50 per cent of Malta’s population, not to mention an additional 25,000 SiGMA Europe guests who could not resist the heat.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “Enhancing the efficiency of our marketing communications is pivotal in achieving tangible commercial outcomes. Receiving fair recognition for the impressive display of extraordinary creativity, innovation, and marketing prowess is a great honour and source of inspiration for our talented Marketing Team. Rest assured, we are committed to constantly captivating our audience with even more groundbreaking creations in the future.”

Another well-deserved victory went to SOFTSWISS Managed Services which offer a comprehensive range of solutions, tailored to boost the growth of iGaming brands. Providing such essential services as First Line Support, Anti-Fraud Support, VIP Player Support, Player Retention and Reactivation, and Content Management, SOFTSWISS Managed Services serve as a reliable bridge between operators and players, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

Artyom Rudakov, head of SOFTSWISS Managed Services, expresses his thrill: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award, which symbolises more than just recognition of our innovative, flexible, and highly customised approach in the industry. It’s a resounding acknowledgement of the remarkable efforts of our team members who contributed to this achievement”.