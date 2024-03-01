Soft2Bet wins “In-House Innovation of the Year” at the EGR Nordics Awards 2024

Soft2Bet has announced it is delighted to have won the prize thanks to Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA).

Press release.- Soft2Bet’s dedication to innovation and technical excellence was recognised by industry peers as the company won the “In-House Innovation of the Year” category at this year’s prestigious EGR Nordics Awards 2024.

The Nordic markets are among the most competitive online gaming regions in the world and Soft2Bet is delighted to have won this prestigious prize thanks to Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the industry-leading and newly-redesigned gamification system the group unveiled at ICE London 2024.

MEGA has produced significant returns for Soft2Bet since it launched its Betinia brand in Sweden and Denmark and the award is a recognition of the growth it has generated for the company thanks to features that drive player engagement through gamification and social gameplay.

With its focus on gamification, Betinia has grown to become one of the leading online gambling brands in the region and in recent years Soft2Bet has also been developing the platform in close collaboration with its partners to enable them to benefit from this best-in-class B2B solution.

Oksana Tsyhankova, chief marketing officer at Soft2Bet, commented: “Winning the In-house Innovation of the Year Category at the EGR Nordics Awards is recognition of Soft2Bet’s unique approach to developing highly creative gaming experiences that drive revenues through gameplay and product quality. As a group, Soft2Bet is delighted with the win and looks forward to more growth with its partners across regulated markets worldwide.”