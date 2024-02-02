Alex Collyer joins Soft2Bet as commercial operations director

Collyer has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, sales management, and business consultancy.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has named Alex Collyer as commercial operations director. The company adds a sales heavyweight to head up the commercial team and drive operational excellence across the group’s B2B division.

With more than 25 years of experience in engineering, sales management, and business consultancy, Alex will bring a rich and diverse background to the role. His expertise in business process optimisation and strategic sales management will drive growth and enhance team performance, delivering an industry-leading sales and account management team.

According to Soft2Bet, Alex’s pragmatic and results-oriented approach will bring energy and focus to its commercial teams as it continues to expand its activities in regulated markets. “Innovation, growth, and regulation are key drivers of Soft2Bet’s growth and we look forward to broadening its reach in established regions such as Europe and North America as well as in emerging markets in South America”, stated the company.

Alex commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Soft2Bet, one of the most innovative and fastest-growing iGaming companies in the industry. The spirit of innovation, growth and entrepreneurship the company fosters is particularly appealing and I am really looking forward to getting involved.”

Martin Collins, chief business development officer at Soft2Bet, added: “Alex’s arrival brings fantastic experience and expertise to our commercial team. His track record in sales, account management and corporate development will add valuable layers of knowledge to our work. Our B2B and commercial efforts will be ramping up significantly in 2024 thanks to new additions to the team and I can’t wait to see the results!”

Alex Collyer, Martin Collins and the rest of the Soft2Bet team will be at ICE London 2024. Visitors can book a meeting or stop by the stand (S6-210) to meet them.