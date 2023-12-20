Soft2Bet unveils Quickcasino.se, its next-gen B2B iGaming solution

The innovative mobile-driven gaming portal offers a comprehensive platform for businesses to deliver top-tier gaming services.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced the launch of its latest brand Quickcasino.se in Sweden. The innovative mobile-driven gaming portal is set to revolutionize the iGaming industry by offering a comprehensive platform for businesses to deliver top-tier gaming services.

Quickcasino.se, which went live in the fall of 2023, provides a seamless and adaptable gaming experience. The platform supports a multitude of payment methods, including Bank Transfers, Apple Pay, and cards from all relevant Swedish banks such as SEB, Handelsbanken, Nordea, and Swedbank.

As a B2B provider, Soft2Bet empowers iGaming brands such as Quickcasino.se to harness its best-in-class technology and gaming content. The portal boasts a welcome bonus for new players, matching up to 2500SEK, and features an extensive library of over 4,500 unique titles from renowned developers like NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Quickspin, Relax Gaming, Play´N GO, Push Gaming, Nolimit City and Wazdan.

In addition to live casino games, QuickCasino also offers a dedicated 24/7 Gold Saloon Blackjack and Roulette studio catering to all player demographics and a diverse range of online slots guarantees quality content and choice for players. Quickcasino.se also offers thousands of sports betting markets on popular sports such as football, ice hockey, tennis, basketball and motorsports.

Yoel Zuckerberg, chief product officer of Soft2Bet, expressed his enthusiasm for the new platform: “Quickcasino.se represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the iGaming sector. By providing a versatile and user-centric platform, we’re not just launching a product; we’re shaping the future of online gaming for businesses around the world.”

Quickcasino is powered by Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), its proprietary gamification engine, providing it with unique player engagement and retention features and significantly boosting revenues across casino and sportsbook verticals. The company’s dedication to responsible gaming is evident in its pursuit of regulated markets, holding licenses in Malta, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Greece, Romania, and Italy, among others.

Soft2Bet’s work as a regulated operator and supplier in the Nordic region has also been recognized by the industry magazine EGR as it has shortlisted Soft2Bet in five categories of the EGR Nordics Awards.

With the launch of Quickcasino.se, Soft2Bet continues solidifying its position as a B2B leader in the iGaming industry, offering unparalleled customization and a vast array of live events and games to its partners.