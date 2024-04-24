Soft2Bet presents CampoBet.dk: its latest casino and sportsbook in Denmark

Soft2Bet introduces CampoBet.dk to Danish users, offering a premium betting experience with comprehensive sports betting and a vast selection of casino games.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced the launch of CampoBet in Denmark for mobile and desktop users. Already an industry award-winning brand, CampoBet is now available under the name CampoBet.dk for Danish users, offering them a comprehensive betting experience across 30 different sports.

The CampoBet brand provides some of the best odds in the market on more than 10 million sporting events per year and with a full range of pre-match and live betting options. In addition to its sportsbook offering, CampoBet also offers more than 3,000 casino games to its players, including the best live casino products, complete with high-quality production values and top-level professional dealers.

CampoBet.dk players will also have access to Soft2Bet’s award-winning Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the best gamification platform in iGaming, and will be able to take part in weekly challenges and rewards to enhance their playing experience with intelligent and engaging content.

All this is available through CampoBet.dk’s easy-to-navigate UI, providing a quality experience for players that is focused on simplicity and seamless payments for both new and experienced bettors.

Yoel Zuckerberg, chief product officer and spokesperson for CampoBet, commented: “CampoBet.dk is an innovative online platform that offers a comprehensive betting experience and we are delighted to introduce it to our Danish customers. The user interface is fast, simple and flexible so that players can access their favourite betting markets and casino products with ease and make CampoBet.dk a firm favourite among iGaming enthusiasts in Denmark.”

СampoBet is already active in Malta and Sweden (with Campobet.com and Campobet.se respectively) and the launch of CampoBet.dk marks a significant milestone in Soft2Bet’s expansion into Denmark and the Nordics region in general. Both Soft2Bet and Campobet have been shortlisted for prestigious industry awards in recent years and this year Soft2Bet’s gamification platform MEGA won the award for “In-house Innovation of the Year” at the EGR Nordics Awards.

CampoBet’s mobile app will also shortly be available to Danish Android and iOS users.

For more information, please visit www.campobet.dk.