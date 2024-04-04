Soft2Bet to showcase MEGA gamification solution at BIS SiGMA Americas

The BIS SiGMA Americas Summit is set to bring together more than 10,000 delegates and 200 high-calibre speakers from 23-25 April.

Press release.- Soft2Bet looks forward to exhibiting at the BIS SiGMA Americas Summit taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 23-25 April.

The Latin American continent is the focus of much industry attention currently and as Brazil prepares to officialize its online betting and gaming regulations, industry stakeholders are converging on the region to discuss licensing, industry trends, and how to make the most of the incredible potential on offer.

The BIS SiGMA Americas Summit is set to bring together more than 10,000 delegates and 200 high-calibre speakers from 23-25 April. Nicolas Campano, Soft2Bet’s Sales Director LATAM, will be there to meet and discuss with industry leaders on Thursday 25 April at 1:05PM and take part in a panel on how gamification can unlock player loyalty and help operators realise Brazil’s amazing gaming potential.

Many Latin American markets have been regulated recently, or are about to be in the next few months, and the industry is keen on maximizing the opportunities in those countries. The ability to work and advertise legally and openly in major countries like Argentina, Colombia or Mexico, and Brazil (very soon) is a fantastic opportunity and Soft2Bet is also very excited at the prospect of showcasing its high-performing platform and Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the leading gamification solution in iGaming.

Nicolas Campano commented: “The BIS SiGMA Americas Summit is another fantastic opportunity to strengthen existing relationships in Latin America and it will also be a great meeting point to meet new contacts and pursue new business avenues.

Then, he added: “Brazil is the focus of much attention, but there is much activity in those major markets that are Colombia, Argentina, or Mexico. I am confident the BIS SiGMA Americas Summit will be another great event where Soft2Bet will develop strong business and commercial links.”