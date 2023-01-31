Soft2Bet launches its first brand in Denmark – Betinia 

Soft2Bet now operates the Betinia brand in both the Danish and Swedish market under local licences.

Betinia is introduced in the Danish market.

Press release.- iGaming platform provider and operator group, Soft2Bet enters the Danish market with its brand Betinia, strengthening its position in the Nordic region.

Users in Denmark will now be able to enjoy the many terrific features and advanced gamification elements, as well as attractive campaigns and offers that exist in this sophisticated casino and sportsbook product. The brand has its own distinct style featuring a fun blend of energetic yet user-friendly design elements and smooth navigation, as users explore the many cool characters on the site.

Betinia boasts a casino library with a broad range of online casino games of chance. The choice is vast, consisting of around 2100 casino games from over 41 of the top providers in the sector, with more added continuously, which enables customers to discover titles that suit their taste as well as their budget.

There are many different kinds of games available, including classic and traditional table and card games, jackpot slots as well as the well-known blockbuster titles and in addition exclusive titles only available on Betinia.dk. There are also various options for sports enthusiasts, including Football, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, NFL, e-sport, Baseball, Ice Hockey, MMA, Boxing, Cricket and many other sports.

The project incorporates quick payment methods that enable safe and secure transactions, as well as professional customer service that operates 24/7. Betinia also uses the latest encryption technology that will keep your personal information and data safe.

Not to mention a very user-friendly registration and MitID verification process, that takes advantage of the advanced digital infrastructure available in Denmark as well as complying with the regulatory requirements specified in the Danish Gambling Act and Danish Gambling Authority guidelines.

Gamification is also central to Betinia and it serves to elevate players’ experience, helping the project distinguish itself from its competitors as well as creating brand preference. The project’s loyalty program is a gamification element which offers players an interactive experience where they get to explore different cities.

These include the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen, and all of them have their own distinct sports arenas. Users see a stunning display of animation which was added on top of real-life locations. This brand has its own Betinia Coins System which offers rich rewards, as well as a unique set of achievements that all registered players participate in.

Betinia also includes weekly challenges as part of the loyalty programme and a cup and Colossus. In this, every time users accumulate a certain number of Betinia Points, users will unlock one of the Colossuses.

Peter Christian Noer, head of Country Teams at Soft2Bet, said: “We are very pleased to continue expanding our footprint in the European market as the entrance of our brand, Betinia in the Danish market further develops our presence in the rapidly developing Nordic region.

“We now operate the Betinia brand in both the Danish and Swedish market under local licences with cutting-edge technology adapted to the specific regulatory requirements and designed to provide an engaging, yet safe gaming experience for our users.

We are super excited to get Betinia into the hands of Danish users and continue our growth journey in the Nordics.”

