Soft2Bet strikes a new distribution deal with Playson

Operator group bolsters its casino content lineup through its latest agreement.

Press release.- Leading platform provider and content aggregator, Soft2Bet has struck a distribution agreement with a widely-established online gaming content provider Playson, that will facilitate the distribution of Playson’s high-performing gaming content on Soft2Bet’s platform. These include 80 games of the likes of “Solar Queen Megaways” and “Legend of Cleopatra.”

Playson’s games will be on offer across Soft2Bet’s brands, on the regulated markets, which will enable the provider to continue to expand its footprint. The games will also be offered with differing paylines, allowing users to choose the gameplay that suits their style.

Soft2Bet’s Head of Casino, George Wadsworth remarked: “We are thrilled to be going live with a market leader of their stature. Partnering with high-performing game developers such as Playson is a pillar of our growth strategy. Playson’s team exhibits artistic talents, a passion for innovation and a commitment to quality and performance that shines through in all their games.”

Playson’s Sales Director Blanka Homor said: “We’re very pleased to have our top-quality games available on a multitude of Soft2Bet’s brands. This will ensure that our content will reach a large number of people from many different locations.”

