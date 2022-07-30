Soaring Eagle Casino partners with Detroit Lions

The Michigan venue has signed a deal with the American football team, which includes television sponsorship.

US.- Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, in Michigan, has signed a deal with the American football team Detroit Lions, which includes a presenting partnership on Inside the Den television specials and weekly Inside the Pride episodes for the 2022 season. Soaring Eagle Casino will also sponsor Power Hour at Ford Field on Detroit Lions gamedays.

Power Hour will give out prizes on behalf of Soaring Eagle, including free stays at their property, free play, concert tickets, and resort credit. Fans will also have a chance to win an on-field experience at a 2022 home game.

The digital series “Inside the Den” on Lions TV Network will show Lions behind-the-scenes stories. The first series begins airing this week on affiliate stations and the following two specials will air during the weeks of August 15 and September 5. The Lions TV Network, comprising seven affiliate stations in Michigan and northern Ohio, offers pre-season game broadcasts.

Melinda Coffin, CEO of Soaring Eagle Gaming, said: “Soaring Eagle Gaming is honored to join forces with the Detroit Lions in a multiyear partnership that will bring excitement to Lions fans. Soaring Eagle Gaming is eager to bring excitement to fans with our support of Power Hour, our Fan Cave experience and gaming-related offers from all of our properties.”

Detroit Lions director of broadcasting Carl Moll added: “It’s exciting to not only debut the Lions TV Network in its latest iteration but to kick it off with such an engaging and fan-focused partner as Soaring Eagle. We are looking forward to continuing to evolve our television content this season and beyond.”

Evolution goes live with Soaring Eagle Casino in a new Michigan partnership

Evolution has signed an agreement with Soaring Eagle Gaming for the provision of online casino content from its Evolution, NetEnt and Red Tiger brands in Michigan.

The deal sees Evolution provide its expansive portfolio of online casino games, including its world-leading portfolio of online Live Casino games and First Person RNG titles from Evolution’s state-of-the-art live studio in Michigan. Additionally, top slot games from Red Tiger such as Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways and Red Tiger’s well-known jackpots, are now available to players in the state.