Evolution goes live with Soaring Eagle Casino in a new Michigan partnership

Press release.- Evolution has announced that it has signed an agreement with Soaring Eagle Gaming for the provision of online casino content from its Evolution, NetEnt and Red Tiger brands in Michigan.

The deal sees Evolution provide its expansive portfolio of online casino games, including its world-leading portfolio of online Live Casino games and First Person RNG titles from Evolution’s state-of-the-art live studio in Michigan. Additionally, top slot games from Red Tiger such as Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways and Red Tiger’s well-known jackpots, are now available to players in the state. Popular NetEnt titles such as Divine Fortune Megaways, Fruit Shop Megaways and Starburst, will be available to players in the coming weeks.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, near Mount Pleasant MI, is a casino and entertainment complex owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. The partnership between Soaring Eagle Gaming and Evolution will see a rich mix of Evolution online games made available to Soaring Eagle customers located in the state for play on desktop. Their mobile version of Eagle Casino & Sports is expected to be released in May.

Jeff Millar, commercial director, North America at Evolution, said: “We are delighted that Soaring Eagle Casino is now live with such a wide selection of games from brands within the group in Michigan. Players will be able to immerse themselves in a uniquely entertaining Soaring Eagle online gaming experience from anywhere in the state.”

Melinda Coffin, CEO of Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, commented: “In table games alone, Soaring Eagle prides itself on offering the hottest gaming action in the Midwest. Now our players will be able to experience the same thrill online, not only playing the casino classics but also exciting and entertaining game show-style games. We are confident that customers old and new are going to love what is the latest in a long line of Soaring Eagle developments.”