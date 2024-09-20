Snoqualmie Casino announces leadership changes

The Washington State venue is undergoing a major expansion.

US.- Snoqualmie Casino in Washington State has announced several leadership changes as the property undergoes a major expansion. Mary Lou Patterson, the former chief financial officer, has been promoted to interim chief executive officer. Daniel Hanson, previously the director of the Snoqualmie Gaming Commission, is now chief financial officer. Asim Bajwa has joined the team, to lead the casino’s hotel operations.

Patterson joined the company in 2016. She was promoted to chief financial officer in 2019. Hanson previously served as the executive director of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribal Gaming Agency. In 2016, he was named as the executive director of the Snoqualmie Gaming Commission.

Bajwa worked with Caesars Palace. The company said Bajwa’s background in hospitality management will play a pivotal role in enhancing the casino’s hotel services as part of its expansion efforts.

Patterson said: “I am so honored and excited to start this new chapter with the Snoqualmie Casino Team. The support from the Snoqualmie Team Members and Snoqualmie Tribe has been truly priceless and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

Snoqualmie Casino’s expansion project

The casino announced a $400m expansion project in July 2022, including a new hotel, expanded gaming floor, spa, a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention centre, parking and two restaurants with a third to open later. Earlier this year, it held a topping-off ceremony to place the highest beam on its new hotel tower.