SlotPlus’ betting sites offer EGT Digital’s gaming content

Press release.- Another success for EGT Digital in Italy is already a fact. The provider’s slot titles are available on SlotPlus Signorbet and Chescommessa betting sites. The integration results from the Bulgarian company’s partnership with the prominent gaming aggregator Microgame.

Thanks to it the visitors of the two online casinos are now able to dive into the fascinating world of the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, High Cash, and Clover Chance, including top-performing titles like 40 Super Hot Bell Link, 10 Crown Hot, 10 Shining Diamond, 100 Burning Clover and many more.

Cosimo Elia, commercial director at SlotPlus, expressed his satisfaction with the excellent performance of EGT Digital’s products so far, highlighting that the Bulgarian provider’s captivating titles have contributed to increasing current customers’ engagement while bringing in new players to their platforms. He added: “This is a prestigious partnership that helps to expand and improve our offerings, especially in terms of quality, with an attractive, pleasant and satisfying user experience.”

Meanwhile, Zornitsa Boncheva, regional manager for Italy at EGT, also shared her positive evaluation of this collaboration: “I would like to thank Microgame and the operator SlotPlus for choosing us as their gaming content provider. I am confident that the customers of Signorbet and Chescommessa will quickly rank our games among their favourites and very soon they will have the chance to enjoy more high-potential proposals from our portfolio.”