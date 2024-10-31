EGT Digital’s games are now live on Italian betting sites Lottomatica and Goldbet

Zornitsa Boncheva, Regional Manager for Italy at EGT, said the company’s casino content is now available to visitors to “some of the most prominent gaming platforms in Italy.”

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced a new partnership with the popular aggregator Microgame. Thanks to this new deal, the Bulgarian provider’s slot games from the jackpot bestsellers Clover Chance and High Cash are already at the disposal of the clients of Lottomatica and Goldbet. Both websites are part of the market-leading Lottomatica Group.

Zornitsa Boncheva, regional manager for Italy at EGT, commented: “The collaboration with Lottomatica Group in the online sector is a logical continuation of our fruitful collaboration with them in the land-based and VLT niches and is a great success for us.

“Our casino content is now available to visitors to some of the most prominent gaming platforms in Italy and I am happy to say that since their debut our titles, especially 10 Shining Diamond, have made a deep impression on players who highly appreciated their attractive design, many bonuses and high chances to win. I believe that this cooperation will give a big boost to our market entry in the near future.”