Slotegrator increased its total bet by 2,5 times in 2022

Slotegrator revealed the company’s achievements in 2022.

Press release.- The year 2022 was hard, but it was also a breakthrough year for Slotegrator. The company’s provider’s network grew to 100 partners, its total bet increased by 2,5 times, and demand for its innovative products (including newly released ones) remained high.

First among the company’s achievements was the new turnkey casino platform, which featured a number of updated modules and other benefits that help customers run their businesses more effectively — features they greatly appreciated.

Slotegrator’s partner network hit a benchmark 100 game providers in 2022, including innovative, boundary-pushing developers like Onlyplay, Slotmill, Spribe, JetGames, Fazi, Felix Gaming, Poker Games Soft, Superlotto, Lucky Elephant Gaming, HoGaming, Kajot Games, Turbo Games, eBET, 3 Oaks Gaming, Hölle Games, Macaw Gaming, Swint, Fugaso, Boldplay, among others.

In all, the total number of games was raised to 17,249 (including slots, live dealer games, virtual games, etc.), and the number of new customers’ projects exceeded 100.

Slotegrator also strengthened its market position. In the company’s target regions, the total bet increased significantly: by 3780 per cent in the Balkans, by 303 per cent in Southeast Asia, by 175 per cent in South Asia, and by 173 per cent in Latin America. And in regions where the company has long had a strong position, there was also growth: 120 per cent in Africa, 70 per cent in Western Europe, 60 per cent in Central and Eastern Europe, and 25 per cent in the CIS.

“Relying on analytical data, we have confidently built a development strategy for 2023 and are preparing to introduce a number of innovative products to the market,” emphasizes Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director of Slotegrator. “We will present some of them at ICE 2023 in February.”

