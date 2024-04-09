Slotegrator nominated for two prestigious igaming industry awards

Slotegrator has been nominated for the Affpapa igaming Awards and the SiGMA Awards Americas 2024.

Press release.- Slotegrator has been honoured with nominations for two prestigious igaming industry awards – the Affpapa igaming Awards and the SiGMA Awards Americas 2024.

The Affpapa igaming Awards has recognized Slotegrator in two significant categories: “Platform Provider of the Year” and “Aggregator of the Year.” The nomination acknowledges Slotegrator’s continuous dedication to innovation, excellence in developing platform solutions, and commitment to providing top-tier aggregation services to its clients via APIgrator – a unique solution for the fast and seamless integration of online casino games into gambling platforms.

The API protocol integrates software from a variety of game developers in a single session in a fast and cost-effective manner. The solution incorporates slots, card games, live dealer games, and virtual sports from 100 of the world’s leading developers. Voting for the Affpapa igaming Awards is open to industry professionals and enthusiasts, and the company encourages supporters to cast their votes.

Furthermore, Slotegrator has also been nominated in two categories for the SiGMA Awards Americas 2024: “Best Aggregator 2024” and “Best Turnkey Solution 2024.” These nominations highlight Slotegrator’s outstanding performance in the iGaming industry, where its comprehensive turnkey online casino solution has gained recognition for its flexibility, versatility, and usability. Voting for the SiGMA Awards Americas 2024 is open to the public, and the firm invites supporters to participate.

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive nominations for these honourable igaming industry awards. These nominations reflect our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients worldwide. We are grateful for the recognition and look forward to continuing our mission of driving innovation and excellence in the igaming sector.”

Additionally, Slotegrator is thrilled to announce that 2024 marks its 12th anniversary. The company stated that since its foundation in 2012, Slotegrator has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the igaming landscape with its cutting-edge solutions and unrivalled customer service.