Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution is certified in Sweden

Slotegrator is present in more than 60 markets.

In 2022, APIgrator was also certified by authorities in Lithuania, opening the doors to the Baltic region.

Press release.- APIgrator, one of Slotegrator’s most popular solutions, was certified in Sweden. For the company and its clients, it means expanding into a significant new market.

Since 2019, when the new Gambling Act was first introduced, Sweden has been a regulated market of great potential: 56 per cent of Swedes gamble at least once a year, and the country’s total gross gambling revenue in 2020 was SEK24.7bn (roughly $2.3bn).

The key advantage of APIgrator? Providing seamless and easy integration of a variety of games from the industry’s leading developers, including slots, live dealer games, poker, card games, casual games, and virtual sports.

The technical solution allows operators to quickly add games to any platform. Instead of wasting time and money by concluding contracts with a long list of game developers, online casino operators sign a single contract for access to an unimaginable variety of gaming content.

APIgrator is growing. It includes over 15,000 games from more than 100 developers from all over the world, including all possible variations and themes of slots, table games, live dealer games, bingo, lotteries, virtual sports, and other popular games.

It enables one-session integration of all the games from the company’s portfolio, as well as on-time updates and new releases. APIgrator is constantly expanding its list of available titles and markets of operation, so being certified for Sweden is great news.

Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director at Slotegrator, commented: “Expanding into key world markets is crucial for international gambling providers like Slotegrator, and we keep searching for new opportunities to contribute to our clients growth.”

