Slotegrator has partnered with Enjoy Gaming

All of the studio's titles are available for integration via Slotegrator's APIgrator solution.

Through the partnership, all of the studio’s titles will be available for integration via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Press release.- Leading igaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator has partnered with live casino provider Enjoy Gaming. All of the studio’s titles are available for integration via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Enjoy Gaming has achieved something truly rare: a unique approach to game development within a niche already famous for innovation. As the live casino niche still hasn’t reached full market saturation, it creates tremendous opportunities for business growth.

The developer is composed of Ukrainian residents whose lives and livelihoods were disrupted by the outbreak of the war. The company’s developers, designers, cinema crew, and casino dealers took their motivation to provide entertainment and redirected it, creating Enjoy Gaming’s pre-recorded online roulette.

The Enjoy Gaming portfolio includes 4 prerecorded, RNG-based roulette games of 2 types, hosted by 4 dealers: 2 games of classic European roulette, called “Kyiv Pros Roulette,” and 2 games of European roulette with multipliers, called “x777 Roulette”. These games use RNG and prerecorded video, but provide simultaneous gameplay and the same live results for all players.

By the end of 2023, the company plans to enrich its product portfolio with 3 new games, namely Live Auto-roulette (without a dealer but with a cumulative multiplier), a live wheel-based game show with a dealer, bonus game and multipliers, and Live Auto Roulette with multipliers, bonus game, and dealer.

Games from Enjoy Gaming are developed using HTML5 technology and function on many different devices, from desktop computers and laptops to cell phones and tablets. The games’ modern UX and professional live dealers appeal to audiences around the world — and operators can accept players from a range of markets, as Enjoy Gaming supports a variety of languages and currencies.

The key advantage of pre-recorded roulette is the speed of the game rounds. Compared to standard roulette, where players have only a moment to lay their bets before waiting for the entire duration of a game round, Enjoy Gaming offers a different, faster rhythm — all with the respectful presence of the real dealer hosting the game.

Ayvar Gabidullin, business development manager at Slotegrator, said: ‘We are excited to start working with Enjoy Gaming and offer its games to our clients. Enjoy Gaming shares amazing products with unique features to provide new experiences for players.”

See also: Slotegrator presented its solutions at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023