Slotegrator is presenting its AI-powered solutions at iGB L!VE 2023

This year, Slotegrator is presenting the new AI-powered capabilities of its turnkey online casino platform, as well as its Telegram Casino solution.

Press release.- Slotegrator is once again travelling to the Netherlands for iGB L!VE, one of the iGaming industry’s premier events. At the event, which is attended by more companies and representatives every year, participants traditionally show off the results of their work for the first half of the year.

This year, iGB L!VE will be at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in the Netherlands on July 11-14. Slotegrator is preparing an interactive presentation to demonstrate its unique mobile solution, Telegram Casino, as well as the tools implemented in its new and updated turnkey platform solution.

Among them:

Well-known modules like Casino Builder (for creating an individual site interface), Fraud Detection (for collecting Big Data to reduce risk), and KYC (responsible for fast, smooth and consistent user verification) – now have improved functionality.

(for creating an individual site interface), (for collecting Big Data to reduce risk), and (responsible for fast, smooth and consistent user verification) – now have improved functionality. The business intelligence (BI) module, which helps operators track the analytical data they need to make strategic decisions, has become an Artificial BI module . Now it allows operators to compare indicators and profitability of their project with others that operate in the same market.

module, which helps operators track the analytical data they need to make strategic decisions, has become an . Now it allows operators to compare indicators and profitability of their project with others that operate in the same market. The smoothless switch in payment & interchangeability – how auto-replacement switches to another payment method when one is dropped.

A series of separate mini-presentations will be devoted to two of the most modern AI solutions which are integrated into the Slotegrator’s turnkey online casino solution:

ChatGPT integration, which can consult operators on how to increase income in their project, among other issues. A multiplayer chat, a novel function that players can open on any of the online front pages of the casino and communicate with other players. This effective retention tool creates an opportunity for networking and creating player communities.

The company has also recently introduced a new bonus feature for their online casino solution: “Wheel of Fortune”. The bonus solution is based on the classic game show: a player turns the wheel, testing his luck, and gets an opportunity to win. All these novelties will be demonstrated by the Slotegrator team at the event site.

According to the organizers, iGB L!VE 2023 will be 30 per cent bigger than the previous year, and experts suggest that it could be the largest in history.

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, said: “This year no one wants to miss iGB L!VE. The show usually provides incredible insights. In addition, there will be a great exhibition, a rich agenda, and a ‘hub’ for educational content, networking and sharing ideas about the future of the iGaming and affiliate businesses.

“The 2023 edition of iGB L!VE will also feature its first dedicated Consumer Protection Zone. It’s really breathtaking!”

The Slotegrator team will be waiting for partners and guests at booth M40 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre from July 11 to 14.