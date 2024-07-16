SIGA reports record full-year revenue

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority has reported US$254.5m in gross revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Canada.- The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) has reported CA$346.6m (US$254.5m) in gross revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Net income totalled CA$138.8m (US$101.9m). In the previous fiscal year, revenue was CA$303.6m and net income CA$126.8m.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations chief Bobby Cameron said: “These profits will be redistributed back to our shareholders and reinvested in Saskatchewan. To date, SIGA has disbursed over $1.5 billion to our First Nations communities and other beneficiaries.”