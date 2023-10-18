SharpLink Gaming launches sports betting platform

The firm has launched SharpLinkHQ.com.

US.- SharpLink Gaming has announced the launch of SharpLinkHQ.com, an online platform for sports betting news, free-to-play games, betting tools and live odds. The platform will feature SharpLink’s proprietary Pro Football Survivor free-to-play game produced by the company’s Sports Gaming Client Services group.

Rob Phythian, chief executive officer of SharpLink, said: “We are very proud to be unveiling what we believe is the ideal online destination for U.S. sports fans, as well as our newest revenue channel that will ultimately unite and showcase SharpLink’s advanced technologies, betting tools and performance marketing capabilities comprising our Company’s core business-building platform.”

“Offering a mobile-first user experience, SharpLinkHQ will continue to evolve over the next six to 12 months by offering more tools and interactive features and additional integration of our AI-enabled C4 BetSense technology, helping to ensure that individual sports fans enjoy and benefit from highly-personalized content and betting recommendations that deeply resonate with their unique sports passions and demonstrated betting styles.

Elys Game Technology launches online sportsbook brand in the US

The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has introduced its new US-focused online and mobile sportsbook brand, www.SportBet.com. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company expects to expand its footprint into multiple US jurisdictions under direct licensing and market access partnerships in Q4.

Mobile apps will use a GLI-33-certified platform with customisation tools and cybersecurity features. They will be available for iOS and Android.