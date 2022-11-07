SGG Media appoints Troy Paul as new CEO

Paul will also become a member of the social media sports company’s board of directors.

US.- SGG Media, a division of Sports Gambling Guides, has named Troy Paul as its new CEO. Paul will also become a member of the company’s board of directors.

SGG Media works with various sports betting firms, including DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, Prize Picks and Fliff on social media branding, advertising and customer acquisitions. More than 1,300 sports content creators form part of the brand, which has more than 26 million followers.

Paul said: “I am delighted to have stepped into the position of CEO. We have become a top sports gambling advertising company and have immediate expansion plans into advertising retail and other products to our 26 million sports fans.

“SGG offers advertising partners the most cost-effective way to reach the new younger generation (21-41) of sports fans receiving their sports information solely from social media.

“SGG Media has created a community of sports lovers, just like us! SGG Media represents the growing $13 Billion Influencer Economy (2021) in a unique way – via Micro Sports Influencers. SGG Media is the go-to source for all sports and sports gambling related social media.”

DraftKings reports revenue growth of 136% in Q3

DraftKings has published its third-quarter financial results. It reported revenue of $502m, an increase of 136 per cent compared to $213m during the same period in 2021. Revenue for the company’s B2C segment grew to $493m, an increase of 161 per cent compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

B2C gaming grew through customer acquisition and retention and launches of its sportsbook and igaming products in additional jurisdictions. High hold rates from NFL wagering and reduced promotions also played a role.