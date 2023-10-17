Serhiy Rebrov becomes ambassador of VBET

The head coach of the Ukraine national football team Serhiy Rebrov has taken on the role of ambassador of VBET.

Press release.- Serhiy Rebrov, the head coach of the Ukraine national football team, has taken on the role of an ambassador of VBET. Serhiy Rebrov is a former Dynamo Kyiv striker, who played for Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Fenerbahce. Serhiy’s international record comprises 75 matches played and 15 goals scored for the national team.

Rebrov brings a wealth of coaching experience. He was a coach of Dynamo Kyiv, Al Ahly SC, Ferencvárosi TC and Al Ain FC in different years. He earned recognition on two occasions as one of the world’s Top 50 managers by FourFourTwo, specifically in the years 2015 and 2016. On June 17, 2023, Serhiy Rebrov took over as the head coach of the Ukraine national football team.

Trust is a core value for both VBET and Serhiy Rebrov. It can only be achieved by going through victories and defeats together. The shared history of VBET and the national team is full of different stories. Every time the national team takes to the pitch, there is an unwavering belief in victory and the coach’s capacity to lead the team to triumph.

VBET Ukraine is a premium sponsor of the Ukraine national football team, title partner of the Ukrainian Premier League and the Ukrainian Cup. The company cooperates with seven football clubs in the Ukrainian Premier League, demonstrating active support for Ukrainian sports.

