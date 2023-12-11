Seminole Tribe launches sports betting in Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida has launched retail sports betting, craps, and roulette.

US.- The Seminole Tribe of Florida has launched retail sports betting, craps, and roulette at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. and other members of the Seminole Tribal Council, plus Seminole Gaming CEO and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen led a ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. First roll and first spin ceremonies were held at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Celebrities such as Jon Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, Tiësto, Heather Graham, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Diplo, Cedric Gervais, Mike Tyson, Dwyane Wade, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Sarah Hyland, Willy Chirino, Max Weinberg, Bobbi Althoff and SI Swimsuit Cover Model Brooks Nader walked the red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is hosting various events to celebrate the new games.

The new gambling options were granted to the Seminole under a compact the tribe agreed to with the state in 2021. The agreement included the rights to run statewide online sports betting sites, which was challenged in the courts and continues to be fought over. The US Supreme Court has declined to pause the arrangement any longer.