Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa makes charity donations

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has donated to 20 local Tampa Bay charities.

US.- In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has donated $20,000 each to 20 local Tampa Bay charities for a total of $400,000. The charities include Best Buddies Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Bullard Family Foundation, CASA, and Children’s Dream Fund.

Steve Bonner, president of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, said: “Having been a major economic force in the Tampa Bay area for the past two decades, it’s our privilege to give back through this initiative. Love All-Serve All” is more than a motto to us; it’s our guiding principle. Through our philanthropic efforts, we continue to invest in the community by advocating for important causes that are making a real difference in countless lives every day.

“Clearly, we want to use this occasion as a celebration of our successes and accomplishments. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support from the Tampa Bay community throughout all of these years.”

