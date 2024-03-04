Hard Rock launches “We Are” campaign with Eva Longoria

The campaign is for International Women’s Month.

US.- Hard Rock International (HRI) has launched a campaign with director and actress Eva Longoria to promote women’s health and empowerment ahead of this month’s International Women’s Day. The “We Are” campaign will share personal stories and will include nearly 1,000 performances by female musicians at its cafe, hotel and casino locations”.

Elena Alvarez, senior vice president of marketing and partnerships at Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International, said: “While International Women’s Day is March 8 and Women’s History Month is March, we’ve dubbed Hard Rock’s celebration ‘International Women’s Month’, aiming to empower women and raise awareness for women’s health globally throughout March.

“We’re excited to work with Eva Longoria – a strong women’s activist, artist and business owner. With her help, we’ll bring our ‘We are’ initiative to life in innovative ways at Hard Rock properties around the world, providing guests with ways to celebrate women and raise funds for important women’s organizations.”

Longoria commented: “I’m thrilled to partner with Hard Rock and help spotlight all the incredible work the “We Are” initiative is doing, particularly in supporting women’s health, rights and societal issues. Whether it’s International Women’s Month or any day of the year, I believe that by helping women, we build strong families, which results in creating powerful communities.”