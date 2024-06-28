Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino holds topping-out ceremony

The resort in Florida is scheduled to open in early 2025.

US.- A topping-out ceremony has been held for the construction work on the Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino in Florida. The resort is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The new resort will replace the existing Seminole Casino Brighton and will include a casino with nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and other card games. It will include a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 machines and four table games.

The complex will include the first hotel to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation. It will feature 100 guest rooms on four storeys, totalling 72,000 square feet. The new resort will also offer a ten-lane bowling alley with seats for dining. It will include different restaurants and an indoor event space.

Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and chairman of Hard Rock International, said: “Today is an exceptional day. A vision has truly become a reality as we placed the final beam atop this new property. I thank everyone involved in this project, from the designers and engineers to the day-to-day laborers that are showing the world what the Seminole Tribe is truly about – unconquered vision, unparalleled service and unlimited future.”

Marty Johns, general manager, added: “Today’s ceremony marks a special moment for the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Brighton Seminole Reservation. We can’t wait to open our doors. The new casino and hotel complex is expected to increase the number of tourists to the region, which is very important.”

