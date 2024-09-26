SCCG Management partners with Tom’s Watch Bar

The gaming consultancy will support the chain of sports entertainment bars.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has signed a partnership with Tom’s Watch Bar, a chain of sports entertainment bars and restaurants. It will support Tom’s Watch Bar in expanding its footprint.

Founded in 2014, Tom’s Watch Bar owns and operates large-format sports entertainment bars and restaurants across the US, including eight new restaurant openings for 2025.

According to SCCG Management, “Tom’s Watch Bar’s concept is highly successful in casinos and gaming properties and has recently secured a significant increase in their current bank facility with a newly hired specialized investment bank to assist in growth. They are targeting six units with their new financing facility.”

Stephen Crystal, founder and CEO of SCCG Management, said: “Partnering with Tom’s Watch Bar allows us to bring unparalleled sports bar experiences to tribal and retail casinos. Their innovative approach and proven success in the industry align perfectly with our mission to drive growth and maximize revenue for our partners. We look forward to supporting their expansion and enhancing the entertainment offerings in gaming properties.”

Greg MacDonald, chief brand officer, added: “With over 33 years of experience in the gaming industry, SCCG Management specializes in driving growth and maximizing revenue through strategic partnerships. SCCG will provide Tom’s Watch Bar with the necessary expertise and connections to expand their presence in tribal and retail casinos successfully.”