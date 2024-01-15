Scandinavian success behind Soft2Bet awards recognition

Betinia‘s strong performance in the key Nordic markets of Sweden and Denmark has been rewarded by a raft of shortlist nominations and awards.

Press release.- Standing out in the igaming industry is no easy task, but Soft2Bet has successfully done this with its Betinia brand in Scandinavia.

Betinia is a B2C website that Soft2Bet operates in Denmark and Sweden and its success is a demonstration of how suppliers and operators can provide players with a truly differentiated, gamified offering that also generates strong commercial growth.

Its growth was powered by Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) gamification features.

These led to:

+65 per cent increase in average GGR compared to non-gamified brands, with 60 per cent of players participating;

More than 50 per cent of the Betinia player base engaged with gamification, with 50 per cent of them depositing larger amounts and frequency of deposits at +30 per cent;

depositing larger amounts and frequency of deposits at +30 per cent; average revenue per user (ARPU) grew by more than 70 per cent.

Industry Recognition

These achievements have been recognized by industry peers, with Soft2Bet shortlisted and winning numerous awards in recent months such as ‘Company of the Year’ and ‘Turnkey Supplier of the Year’ at the igaming Sword Awards.

Commenting on the iGaming Sword Awards, Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer at Soft2Bet, said: “Being honoured with The igaming Sword Awards is a testament to the quality of our platform and solutions business. It reflects our commitment to providing top-notch, dependable, secure products that perform exceptionally in all situations for our partners. As we persistently pursue excellence, we look forward to our ongoing efforts being acknowledged by our peers throughout 2024”.

Soft2Bet was also shortlisted in the Vixio Global Regulatory Awards, in five categories of the EGR Nordics Awards and for the International Gaming Awards and Casino Guru Awards.

Elisabeth Isaksson, head of compliance at Soft2Bet, commented: “Being shortlisted in five categories of the EGR Nordics Awards and for the Vixio Global Regulatory Awards is further proof of Soft2Bet’s achievements in highly competitive and regulated markets. Sweden and Denmark are key European markets and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our commercial and compliance work recognised in this way. As we look forward to 2024, Soft2Bet will continue to develop its business with sustainability and compliance as pillars of its growth.”

Oksana Tyshankova, chief marketing officer at Soft2Bet, added: “The industry awards and shortlist nominations are recognition of the incredible work our teams have done this year. Managing strong commercial growth with new staff onboarding, product updates and delivery, and market launches for our partners is one of the hardest balancing acts to achieve in business. It’s a proud moment for Soft2Bet and it makes us even more enthusiastic for the coming months as we look forward to 2024.”