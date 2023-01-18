SBM director announces retirement 

Biamonti’s successor will be officially appointed at the end of the Board of Directors in January.

Jean-Luc Biamonti, director of Société des Bains de Mer, the operator of Casino de Monte-Carlo, steps down.

France.- Jean-Luc Biamonti, the deputy chairman at Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), has announced he will step down from the role he has held for more than ten years following the Board of Directors meeting on 23 January. Biamonti’s successor, Stéphane Valeri, will be officially appointed at the end of the meeting of the Board on 23-24 January.

Biamonti has been director since 1985, chairman of the board of directors since 1995 and deputy chairman since 2013. He was due to maintain his role until the board meeting of March 31.

Announcing his retirement, Biamonti said: “With all my heart, I wish the best for this magnificent Society and for all of you.”

According to Biamonti, figures so far indicate that SBM is on track this financial year to break the 2007/2008 operating record. Société des Bains de Mer recently reported a strong increase in revenue for the first six months of 2022/2023.

Former National Council President Stéphane Valeri, who was due to step into his position on April 3, will be officially appointed at the end of the Board of Directors meeting at the end of the month.