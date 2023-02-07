SA Gaming is now licensed by Gaming Curacao

The supplier’s content is now in line with the standards of more jurisdictions.

Press release.- SA Gaming has announced it is now licensed by Gaming Curacao.

As one of the most reputable licensing bodies in the sector, SA Gaming wishes to share the joy of acquiring the new licence with all its partners and supporters!

This also means that SA Gaming content is now in line with the standards of more jurisdictions.

SA Gaming is a leading online entertainment platform provider in Asia. Making use of state-of-the-art technology, it offers a full spectrum of Live Games including Baccarat, Pok Deng and many more. Every product is developed by professionals with diligence and comes with trustworthy support services.

