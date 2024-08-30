Rush Street Gaming names Cliff Ehrlich as chief operating officer

Ehrlich replaces Bill Keena, who plans to retire this year.

US.- Rush Street Gaming has announced named casino and hospitality veteran Cliff Ehrlich as chief operating officer (COO). Ehrlich replaces Bill Keena, who plans to retire later this year.

Ehrlich began in marketing at the Catskills’ Pines Resort Hotel in the 80s and transitioned to casino development and operations. In 1996, he became co-owner of the Monticello Raceway and helped recruit the Oneida Indian Nation to build a casino on the property. Ehrlich led Monticello Casino & Raceway as president, COO, and general manager until 2013.

In 2015, Ehrlich joined The Downs Racetrack & Casino in Albuquerque, serving as general manager and COO. He later ran two casinos for The Navajo Nation, Northern Edge and Flowing Water. Since 2022, he has been Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise’s COO.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said: “Cliff’s ground-up casino development experience, deep operations background and team leadership ensure that all five Rivers Casino properties remain in great hands. He will continue the strong forward momentum established by Bill Keena, for whom we wish the very best in retirement.”

Ehrlich commented: “I’ve admired Rush Street’s strong leadership and steady expansion over the past two decades. I’m thrilled to join this dynamic organization and look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing success.”

