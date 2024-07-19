Rivers Casino Philadelphia names Susan Foster as general manager

Foster joined the venue in April as assistant general manager.

US.- Rush Street Gaming has announced that Susan Foster has been appointed as general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. She joined the venue in April as assistant general manager and now succeeds Eric Althaus in the new role.

Foster began her casino career as a table games dealer in the UK, Nigeria and the Bahamas. She later spent 14 years in Mississippi at Grand Casino & Resort and Bally’s Entertainment. She served as director of table games for Odawa Casino in Michigan, before joining Harrah’s Philadelphia.

While at Harrah’s, Foster received Caesars Entertainment’s highest award for excellence in leadership. She transitioned from the gaming floor to casino operations in 2015 with Hollywood Casino, where she served as vice president of operations at multiple Penn Entertainment properties for nearly a decade.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said: “Susan’s broad worldview of gaming operations has significantly benefited Rush Street since she joined last spring. Her history and familiarity with the southeastern PA gaming market have proven to be a great advantage for Rivers Philly.”

Foster commented: “Having worked in various gaming jurisdictions in America and several other countries, I’m both an advocate for and an example of the tremendous opportunities casino gaming provides. I’m very excited to be back in Pennsylvania at such a dynamic property.”

