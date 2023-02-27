Rossi McKee, CT Gaming: “ICE London had a tremendous impact on the land-based community”

Rossi McKee spoke about CT Gaming’s attendance at ICE London 2023.

Exclusive Interview.- Rossi McKee, vice president at CT Gaming, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the latest edition of ICE London, which products stood out the most at the exhibition and the expectations the company has for 2023.

How was the atmosphere at the CT Gaming booth at ICE London 2023?

The CT Gaming’s stand was pulsing with activity. It was visible how everyone was energised and filled with new ideas for business growth and technological innovation. It was an eventful week of networking, catching up with old and long-established friends and partners, meeting new leads, and discussing business opportunities for the near future.

“The event had a tremendous impact on the land-based community, and CT Gaming’s involvement at ICE London was a success. The land-based sector is off to a great start this year, and all signs are pointing to a prosperous year.” Rossi McKee, vice president, CT Gaming.



What kinds of questions were people asking?

As expected, there has been a vast amount of interest. Therefore, the questions were in our updated casino management system with new functionalities and our most recent multigame Diamond Tree 20 Games.

As for our casino management system, both visitors and operators have expressed curiosity about the latest functionalities such as our newly added multicurrency system, which allows the use of different currencies in players’ wallets, our second Happy Hour as well as the new Jackpot that was explicitly designed for live game tables.

Another hit product that piqued attendees’ interest was one of CT Gaming’s most trusted and best-selling products, precisely the Next cabinet, offering a combination of groundbreaking technology for players and operators with compelling game packages. We received numerous questions regarding the kind of multi-games available in the slot machine, its various exciting bonus features, our user-friendly interface, and how it would perform across different markets according to the specific regulations and the users’ preferences.

“At this year’s show, we also hinted for the first time at our latest multigame, setting the foundation for outstanding success and attracting tremendous interest.” Rossi McKee, vice president, CT Gaming.

The centrepiece at the stand was Diamond Tree 20 Games. Can you tell us a little about the multigame and how it has been received?

Our team has been putting a lot of effort into this product over the past few months to ensure it will satisfy all player’s tastes.

Diamond Tree 20 Games offers a wide variety of games, including popular classics and new and innovative games linked to our progressive 3-level Diamond Tree Jackpot, which can be won on any bet. Among the featured games are the widely known WinStorm, Duck of Luck, Wizard Blizzard, and some brand-new titles such as Book of Geisha and Treasure Chest.

The product has been extremely well perceived as the multigame is designed to provide players with an immersive gaming experience while providing consistent revenue for the casinos.

The EZ Modulo 32/32 was also a big draw. What benefits is the cabinet offering for gaming floors?

The EZ Modulo 32/32 offers one of the best gaming experiences and design quality because of its three 32`HD monitors and touchscreen capabilities. The slot machine stands out thanks to its eye-catching style, backed by crystal-clear sound, edge lighting, and vibrant colours that, combined with a black chrome finish, provide a new sense of sophisticated style and design. It makes the game feel more engaging and exciting and makes the machine stand out on a crowded casino floor.

Does CT Gaming have plans to attend more events this year?

We have planned to visit several additional key trade events this year in crucial markets for us, where we will be showcasing our most significant and cutting-edge products and solutions, some of which are currently under development. We have a booth at Belgrade Future Gaming in Serbia scheduled for May. We intend to fully re-enter this market and focus on installing our freshly upgraded casino management systems with new functionalities. Shortly after that, in June, we will attend the Peru Gaming Show, one of Latin America’s most significant gaming events.

Following that, we will participate in the Entertainment Arena Expo in Bucharest, Romania, another highly important region for our company. We aspire to establish ourselves as a leading distributor and manufacturer in the land-based casino industry and intend to expand our presence.

After Romania, the most innovative products we are currently developing will be displayed at the Global Gaming Expo USA in Las Vegas. Lastly, on November 22nd and 23rd, we will wrap up the year with another must-attend event, BEGE Expo in Sofia, Bulgaria.