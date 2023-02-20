CT Gaming showcased its latest products and solutions at ICE London 2023

ICE London took place from February 7 to 9 at ExCeL London.

Press release.- At this year’s leading industry event, ICE London 2023, CT Gaming featured its cutting-edge solutions, newest products, and tools, which caught the interest of numerous visitors, clients and long-term partners.

According to Biser Bozhanov, director of business development and strategy at CT Gaming, “The show was extremely beneficial in customer acquisition, creating new connections, and improving the current ones. Important factors for the near future were covered during the show, including strengthening our position and increasing the market share in Romania and Latin America and entering new markets in Europe.”

“CT Gaming’s products are renowned for their highly innovative design, ground-breaking technology, and excellent visual and audio quality. Innovation, product quality, and customer satisfaction have always been the primary goals. These factors have driven all business and technological moves and decisions over the past year.” added Biser Bozhanov.

The Next slot machine was among the highlights of the company’s presentation, combining advanced technology for players and operators with a compelling game package.

This year, the company’s newest multigame, Diamond Tree 20 Games, which includes 20 of the players’ most well-known and cherished games and is all connected to the innovative progressive Diamond Tree 3-level Jackpot, was one of the most innovative products in its portfolio.

Along with this multigame, the fantastic predecessors of the Diamond Tree 20 Game, the Diamond King series: Diamond King 1 and Diamond King 2, combining 50 thrilling games, ten of which linked to the Diamond Tree jackpot, were also showcased at ICE London.

A significant part of their portfolio was their recently upgraded casino management system, which included many new functionalities like the multi-currency feature that enables players to use different currencies, a new interactive bonus wheel for loyal players, a second Happy Hour promotion, reports made for every customer, a jackpot built just for live game tables and unique module for sending notifications through email and SMS.

Overall, according to the company, ICE London was a great success. The opportunity to showcase all of the developments and concepts that can help advance its clients made the trade show an excellent opportunity to strengthen our market positions further, commented Biser Bozhanov.