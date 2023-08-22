Romania gambling regulator revokes Cash Gaming slots licence

Its the second licence revocation in Romania this month.

The regulator says the operator failed to make mandatory payments.

Romania.- The Romanian gambling regulator, the ONJN, has revoked Cash Gaming SRL’s slot machine licence over a failure to make mandatory payments. The Bistriÿa-based operator had another eight years left on the ten-year licence.

The National Gambling Office Supervisory Committee approved the licence revocation after a discrepancy was found in tax calculations for the first quarter of the year. It only paid RON371,039 of its RON1.6m authorisation fee and RON40,330 of RON179,325 owed in tax. It said that since 30 days had passed, the operator had violated article 17, paragraph 2a of the Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO), which allows licence revocation for non-payment.

The regulator stressed that Cash Gaming must still pay the sums owed. The decision follows the revocation of another slot operator’s licence earlier this month. The ONJN revoked Betting Frenzy SRL’s gaming licence for failing to pay RON3.20m (€650,000) in gambling taxes.

The regulator said the operator had also failed to provide the correct paperwork for its payment obligations.

Meanwhile, the ONJN has added five online gambling sites to its blacklist of unlicensed operations. It had added Ice-casino34.com/ro, Ps3838.com, Carscor.com, Romaniarandom.com and Pozeledevinrealitate.com. ISPs are required to block access to blacklisted sites within 48 hours of being notified of a site’s addition. Romania created its blacklist in 2015 before the regulation of online gambling in 2016.

