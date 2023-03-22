Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady to host hiring event

The casino team will be on-site interviewing candidates for a variety of positions.

The New York venue will hold a job fair on March 28 at the casino’s event center.

US.- Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady is to hold a hiring event on March 28 from 10 am 2pm at the casino’s Event Center. The New York casino will seek to fill roles from entry-level hourly positions to salaried management positions.

Rivers’ human resources team will be on-site interviewing candidates for positions including security, surveillance, gaming, food & beverage, marketing and IT, in part-time and full-time jobs. Applicants must be at least 18 years old for some positions, and 21 for others.

Linda Waters, vice president of human resources at Rivers Casino, said: “Rivers Casino is a high-energy and fun place to work, and a fantastic place to start a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry. There are tremendous opportunities at Rivers for both professional and personal growth and we always place a premium on enriching the lives of all our team members and their families.”

Rivers Casino opened in 2017 and is part of the 60-acre Mohawk Harbor project.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generates $22.5m in revenue in first full month

Virginia’s first permanent casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, generated revenue of $24.5m in its first full month of operation. The casino, which opened on January 23, generated over $4m in tax revenue, including $1.5m for the city of Portsmouth.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264. The venue features 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, a poker room with 24 tables, and BetRivers sportsbook. Revenue was generated mostly from its slot machines, which made up over $17m of February’s total. Table games brought in revenue of $7.5m.