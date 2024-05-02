Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady signs sponsorship deal with New York Racing Association

Rivers Casino has become an official casino partner for Saratoga Race Course and the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

US.- Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady and the New York Racing Association (NYRA), have announced an agreement making Rivers Casino an official casino partner of Saratoga Race Course and the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival and presenting sponsor of the Grade 1, $750,000 New York.

The New York presented by Rivers Casino will headline day two on June 7. The casino will also be the presenting sponsor of The Backyard at Saratoga Race Course. I has also been named presenting sponsor of Military Appreciation Day at Saratoga Race Course, which will take place on August 22.

Joe Lodise, Rivers Casino & Resort’s general manager, said: “We’re incredibly honored to be an official casino partner with NYRA for the Belmont Stakes and the Saratoga Race Course summer meet. This partnership celebrates the rich heritage of the track and the Belmont Stakes, and fits perfectly with our commitment to provide the very best in gaming and entertainment. We’re beyond thrilled to have Rivers Casino showcased throughout the iconic grounds and look forward to all the exciting racing.”

Tyler Lippard, NYRA’s director of corporate partnerships, added: “NYRA thanks Rivers Casino and Resort for its support of New York horse racing. This will be a truly historic summer season Upstate, and Rivers Casino & Resort is a Capital Region partner well aware of the reach and impact of Saratoga Race Course. We look forward to a strong partnership.”

The 2024 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will take place from June 6 to June 9. The four-day festival at Saratoga Race Course will include 24 stakes races with purses exceeding $10.1m, the highest purse levels and stakes since the festival’s launch in 2014. DraftKings has become an official betting partner.